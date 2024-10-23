Green Tractor registration process reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A meeting regarding Green Tractor registration scheme was held at Deputy Commissioner's Office in Mianwali with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Murad Hussain Naikokara, Assistant Commissioner Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension and other officials.

The meeting attendees told DC that 3,446 applications had been received for 230 tractors under the given quota whereas 179 applications have been rejected for failing to meet criteria.

He was also informed that distribution process of Kisan card was successfully under way and 19,000 farmers had been registered under the umbrella.

He was also informed that 10,000 farmers have received Kisan cards so far.

The DC said that the Punjab government, after following the revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, was striving to uplift farmers by launching Green Tractor scheme.