Green Tractor Scheme: 26,000 Applications Submitted In Lodhran Dist

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Over 26,000 applications have been submitted for the Punjab government's Green Tractor scheme across the district while October 10 is the deadline for the applications.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Lodhran, Malik Zafar, told APP here on Sunday said that farmers, whose land record was computerized, were applying online on the agriculture department app while farmers those land record was not computerized were asked to visit the agriculture extension office and submit their applications.

He said that 241 Tractors would be provided to farmers having 1 to 50 acres land across the district under the program. He said that Rs1 million subsidy on each tractor would be provided to eligible growers.

Likewise, over 35,000 applications have been submitted for the Punjab government's Kisan cards project in Lodhran district.

He said that 21,669 Kisan cards would be given to farmers and they could purchase agriculture inputs like pesticides, fertilizer, seeds and others from registered vendors. He added that farmers having 1 to 12.5 acres of land were eligible to apply for the Kisan cards project. "Three card distribution centers at the tehsil level have been established across the district where from the farmers could get their cards. Over 17,000 cards have been printed while over 4,000 cards were distributed among farmers so far in Lodhran district," he added.

He hoped that the revolutionary projects initiated by the Punjab government would boost the agriculture sector across the province.

