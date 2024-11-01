'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) results of draw for the Green Tractor Scheme, held on November 1, 2024, were announced for 9,500 successful applicants.

The draw was initially slated for October 25 but was postponed. Those who applied can check their eligibility on the Agri Punjab Portal, CM office sources said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out “Green Tractor Scheme” here on Friday in a ceremony here as the initiative aims to provide over nine tractors to farmers at subsidized prices through a balloting system.

The scheme saw overwhelming response, with over 15 lac applications submitted by farmers across the country’s most populated region. Under the programme, farmers with land holdings of 1 to 50 acres can benefit from a substantial subsidy of Rs1 million on tractors.

Meanwhile, to facilitate growers, the government picked Massey Ferguson, New Holland Al-Ghazi, and Millat Tractor Company.