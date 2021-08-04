UrduPoint.com

'Green Tractor Scheme' To Prove Milestone In Agriculture Development Of Balochistan: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Tuesday said green tractor scheme was a farmer friendly scheme as it would not only help agriculture to boost but also increase the overall national products.

He expressed these views while addressing the Balochistan Green Tractor Programme's ceremony, held in Quetta.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, members of provincial assembly, chief secretary Matahar Niaz Rana and a large number of farmers across the province attended the event.

The governor said the subsidy on tractor scheme would provide financial relief to the poor farmers.

He said water level was falling to an alarming situation in Balochistan if steps were not taken to build big dams in time, the people would have to migrate to other provinces in future.

For economic development, he said it was necessary to improve the agriculture sector on modern lines adding the provision of cheap electricity and subsidy on seeds and fertilizers would not only increase agricultural production but also help the agriculturalists to make a bit handsome earning.

He said the provision of gas supply should be ensured in order to save the trees from cutting in all districts of the province.

The governor said the central government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had planned to establish separate national parks in Kalat and Zhob which would help improve the provincial greenery.

He said modern science and technology should be used to increase agricultural production.

He said due to lack of adequate rainfall this year, the agriculture sector had directly affected, however, the current government was addressing the issues of local farmers on priority in a bid to provide them a sigh of relief.

He said the agriculture was being modernized to meet the growing needs of the people.

He said there was need to take measures to improve water resources, reduce female mortality and ensure maternal and child health under the guidance of international organizations.

He said the incumbent government was also creating awareness on food and nutrition in remote areas of Balochistan.

He said the shortage of food, in the province, could be controlled by the development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

The governor said a huge portion of the total population in Balochistan, today, was associated with the agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said the government's green tractor scheme would prove to be an important milestone in the development of agriculture in the province.

