Green Tractors Handed Over To Farmers Under CM Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was held to provide green tractors to successful farmers selected through draw under the Chief Minister Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme at the office of the Agriculture Department (Extension).
Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Parliamentary Secretary for the Planning and Development MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for the board of Revenue Punjab MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi, along with parliamentarians Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Khalid Mahmood Warran, Khalid Mahmood Jajja, and Mian Ali Nawaz Peerzada, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed the keys of the green tractors.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Director Agriculture, officials from the Agriculture Department, representatives and dealers from tractor manufacturing companies, and farmers and cultivators were present at the occasion.
Speakers at the event said the Chief Minister's Green Tractor Scheme was a remarkable initiative. They stated that the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps for welfare of farmers and the promotion of agriculture. Director of Agriculture Extension and the Deputy Director of Agriculture informed that under the Chief Minister's Green Tractor Scheme, 417 green tractors are being provided in Bahawalpur district, with a subsidy of 1 million rupees per tractor from the Punjab government. They mentioned that farmers with land ranging from one acre to 50 acres applied online for the green tractors, and a transparent digital lottery was conducted.
