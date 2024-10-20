Green Tractors to be given to 9,500 farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has announced distribution of 9,500 green tractors under Kisan Programme,

but more than 15 lakh applications had been received.

The government received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers.

The CM office sources told APP that following the directions of the Punjab CM, the list of those who would be included in the draw would be posted on Oct 20.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of application had been completed. The applicant's land was verified by the Patwar Circle concerned. CM Maryam Nawaz ordered for draw of green tractor scheme as soon as possible.