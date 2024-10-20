Open Menu

Green Tractors To Be Given To 9,500 Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Green Tractors to be given to 9,500 farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has announced distribution of 9,500 green tractors under Kisan Programme,

but more than 15 lakh applications had been received.

The government received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers.

The CM office sources told APP that following the directions of the Punjab CM, the list of those who would be included in the draw would be posted on Oct 20.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of application had been completed. The applicant's land was verified by the Patwar Circle concerned. CM Maryam Nawaz ordered for draw of green tractor scheme as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Circle Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

20 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

20 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

21 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

21 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

21 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan