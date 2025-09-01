Green transition through youth: YECO programme now open for applications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has announced a call for applications for the Youth Ecopreneur Programme (YECO), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering young environmental entrepreneurs to lead the green transition through sustainable business solutions and land restoration.

The program seeks to equip young individuals with the skills and expertise to emerge as environmental leaders, driving Pakistan's sustainable development agenda and fostering a greener future for generations to come. As per official sources, the application deadline is set for September 14, 2025, with eligibility restricted to individuals aged 35 or below who are actively engaged in green businesses or eco-friendly ventures.

This innovative program is designed to support young individuals with innovative ideas and passion for environmental sustainability.

Interested applicants can register on the YECO website or the Digital Youth Hub.

The registration process is straightforward, and applicants can submit their proposals online. The program's focus on sustainable business solutions and land restoration aligns with the government's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Youth Ecopreneur Programme is a testament to the government's efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship and environmental sustainability.

By providing a platform for young eco-entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and innovations, the program aims to create a new generation of environmental leaders.

Young individuals interested in environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship are encouraged to apply for the program.

With the deadline fast approaching, aspiring eco-entrepreneurs should register quickly to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme has been instrumental in promoting youth entrepreneurship and employment in the country.

The government's commitment youth empowerment and environmental sustainability is evident in its various initiatives, including the Youth Ecopreneur Programme.

Don't miss this opportunity to become a part of the green transition and shape the future of environmental sustainability in Pakistan