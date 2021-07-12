UrduPoint.com
Green Week Starts In Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday planted a Terminilia sapling in the lawn of DC Office as part of Green Week campaign under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday planted a Terminilia sapling in the lawn of DC Office as part of Green Week campaign under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par Programme.

On the occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Sumaira Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Rubina Kausar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, DFO Environment Farid Ahmed, Inspevtor Environment Waheed Murad Lashari were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, plants would be planted all over the district as part of Green Week.

He said that 12,000 different types of flowering and shading plants would be planted in Bahawalpur city from July 12 to 18, while 30,000 plants would be planted in various health centres and schools during the monsoon tree planting campaign.

Deputy Commissioner said that besides planting trees, special attention should be given to their continuous maintenance and irrigation.

He said that plants would be planted on Rafi Qamar Road, District Police Lines, Jail Road, Multan Roundabout, Azam Chowk, Trust Colony Park and other places during Green Week starting from today.

