Open Menu

'Green Wheat Convention' Guides Farmers On Wheat Sowing In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM

'Green Wheat Convention' guides farmers on wheat sowing in Lodhran

The Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Department, in collaboration with Fatima Fertilizers, hosted the "Green Wheat Convention" here on Friday, in connection with the wheat sowing drive in Punjab

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Department, in collaboration with Fatima Fertilizers, hosted the "Green Wheat Convention" here on Friday, in connection with the wheat sowing drive in Punjab.

The event was attended by a large number of farmers, agricultural experts, and officials from across the region.

Addressing the convention, Shahzad Sabir, Director of Agriculture Extension for the Multan division, encouraged farmers to maximise the area under wheat cultivation. He also urged them to take full advantage of the agricultural services offered by the Agriculture Extension Department to contribute effectively to the nation's economy. Sabir commended Fatima Fertilizer for organizing the convention, which aimed to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to boost yields.

Muhammad Khalid, Development Manager (Technical Advisory) at Fatima Fertilizer, presented key data on wheat production. He highlighted that while the national average wheat yield stands at 33 maunds per acre, progressive farmers are achieving up to 60-70 maunds per acre. Khalid noted that Pakistan’s annual wheat production is 28 million metric tons, falling short of the national requirement of 31 million metric tons. “If every farmer increased their yield by just 3.5 maunds per acre, we could easily meet the national demand,” he said.

He also stressed the role of Fatima Fertilizer's high-quality products, such as Sarsabz Nitro-Phos and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), in increasing crop yield by up to 10pc.

Farmers were urged to get their soil tested to receive tailored fertilizer recommendations for optimal results.

Malik Zafar, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension in Lodhran, underscored the importance of timely wheat sowing and encouraged farmers to benefit from the Punjab government's agricultural initiatives aimed at improving their incomes. Sahibzada Sulaiman Ibrahim, Regional Business Head of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, spoke about the easy access to agricultural loans and the availability of fertilizers and other essential inputs at farmers' doorsteps.

Progressive farmers, including Chaudhry Zafar and Chaudhry Shakoor Gujjar, shared their success stories, highlighting significant increases in yields. They encouraged fellow farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices to achieve better results.

The event concluded with the distribution of Sarsabz Shields to high-performing farmers and officials, including Shahzad Sabir, Malik Zafar, and Arshad, in recognition of their efforts to promote modern farming techniques and improve wheat productivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Lodhran Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Event From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

7 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

5 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

5 minutes ago
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

5 minutes ago
 Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets sw ..

Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

2 minutes ago
 SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Compet ..

SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Competition 2024

2 minutes ago
 Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago
 Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan