Green & White Glow Bright Across Cities In Independence Day Festivities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) With 14th August celebrations all around, the entire nation is alive in green and white, buzzing with excitement as people of all ages come together to celebrate decorating buildings, waving flags, singing national songs and filling streets with vibrant stalls and patriotic energy that captures the true spirit of Independence day.
Ahead of Azadi day fill the nation with patriotism, streets glow with green and white decorations while markets buzz with vibrant stalls selling flags, badges and traditional clothes, a report aired by state news channel
said.
A female stall owner in Islamabad shared, “We have prepared for weeks and the response has been amazing it shows the people’s love for their country.
Citizens also expressed, “This day reminds us of sacrifice and unity, and it is inspiring to see everyone celebrating together.
Children are equally excited, a little citizen from Lahore said, “I love singing national songs and playing with
friends.
The enthusiasm this year is incredible where people are truly proud to display their patriotism, said a motorists Nearby, buildings shimmer under strings of green and white lights, transforming the city into a glowing tribute to the nation’s freedom.
Among the crowd around Islamabad shared a visitor alongside with family, “Walking through these beautifully lit streets fills me with joy and pride.
”
Children dart around excitedly, with young Bilal saying, “I am so happy to celebrate with my friends and see all the bright decorations.” The collective spirit of celebration is unmistakable, as everyone embraces the joy and meaning of Independence Day.
Clothing vendors reported a surge in sales of green and white outfits, with Ms. Zara saying, “Our traditional and patriotic clothes are selling fast everyone wants to wear the national colors.”
On the other hand bakery shops are also busy as families buy special Independence Day sweets, with famous bakery owner, noting, “Our themed cakes and pastries are very popular; people love celebrating with delicious treats.”
Schools across the city are also bustling with patriotic energy as they hold special Independence Day ceremonies. Teachers and students come together to sing national songs, recite poems and perform cultural dances that celebrate the country’s rich heritage.
Principals from government and private schools also shared, “these ceremonies are a wonderful way to instill pride and awareness in our young generation.”
Students expressed their excitement too, saying, “we love singing the national anthem and learning about our history. It makes me proud to be Pakistani.” The vibrant school celebrations add a heartfelt dimension to the nationwide festivities.
