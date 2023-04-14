UrduPoint.com

Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club Of SMBBMU Larkana Organize Plantation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of SMBBMU Larkana organize Plantation day

The Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a "Plantation day" at Arija Campus, some 24Kms away from here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a "Plantation day" at Arija Campus, some 24Kms away from here.

The Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, along with GYM Team, Principal, faculty and students of Benazir College of Nursing (BCON), faculty and students of Institute of Pharmacy, the plantation officer, and the gardeners, planted numerous saplings in the green areas of the Arieja campus. The event was sponsored by Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said we need lots of trees including Neem and Pipal trees at the campus to provide shade in the hot weather and counter the extreme heat due to climate change.

She encouraged the pharmacy students to plant saplings which could be used in herbal medicine plants like Allovera and Chamomile.

VC SMBBMU Larkana emphasized that every student should actively take part in plantation campaign and plays their due role to tackle growing environmental issues.

She said the plantation should continue through out year to develop the green areas at all campuses of the university.

The faculty members and students of BCON and Institute of Pharmacy also planted saplings in the Arieja Campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Student Larkana HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s space station achieves 100 pct regene ..

China&#039;s space station achieves 100 pct regeneration of oxygen resources

4 minutes ago
 Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainab ..

Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainability in MDW 2023

19 minutes ago
 Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, ..

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, Impact on Other Cases - Spoke ..

32 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked ..

Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With ..

32 minutes ago
 FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for st ..

FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for stable Afghanistan: Qin Gang

32 minutes ago
 ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's sup ..

ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's supremacy: Provincial President, ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.