Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of SMBBMU Larkana organize Plantation day

The Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a "Plantation day" at Arija Campus, some 24Kms away from here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a "Plantation day" at Arija Campus, some 24Kms away from here.

The Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, along with GYM Team, Principal, faculty and students of Benazir College of Nursing (BCON), faculty and students of Institute of Pharmacy, the plantation officer, and the gardeners, planted numerous saplings in the green areas of the Arieja campus. The event was sponsored by Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said we need lots of trees including Neem and Pipal trees at the campus to provide shade in the hot weather and counter the extreme heat due to climate change.

She encouraged the pharmacy students to plant saplings which could be used in herbal medicine plants like Allovera and Chamomile.

VC SMBBMU Larkana emphasized that every student should actively take part in plantation campaign and plays their due role to tackle growing environmental issues.

She said the plantation should continue through out year to develop the green areas at all campuses of the university.

The faculty members and students of BCON and Institute of Pharmacy also planted saplings in the Arieja Campus.