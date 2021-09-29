Green Youth Movement to be launched soon: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon launch the 'Green Youth Movement' under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Under the movement, youth would be engaged to promote eco-friendly culture across the country with special focus on 10 billion Tree Tsunami afforestation project, he told the olive tree plantation ceremony here at Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park.

He said the government was taking concrete steps to promote olive production in the country.

Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas ferrarese, Director AICS Emanuela Benini, Dr Khair Muhammad Kakar and National Project Director Dr Muhammad Tariq also graced the occasion.