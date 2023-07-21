Open Menu

Greenbelts To Be Kept Low Than Roads In City: PHA, WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency was held here at the PHA headquarters on Friday, which decided after discussions that the level of greenbelts should be kept low than the roads in the metropolis.

The meeting was presided over by PHA Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo. WASA Managing Director (MD) Ghafran Ahmed Khan and WASA deputy managing director also participated in the meeting.

PHA Additional Director Safiullah Gondal, Director Headquarters PHA, Deputy Director PHA Headquarters, Director Horticulture, Director Engineering and other officers were also present.

The meeting reviewed the findings of a survey, conducted jointly by the PHA, WASA and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) about the greenbelts in the city.

The meeting identified the areas where the level of greenbelts should be lowered that the roads. The meeting also discussed evolving a comprehensive strategy for drainage from greenbelts, constructing medians at highways. It was decided at the meeting that the arrangements for rainwater drainage from the greenbelts would be entrusted to WASA.

Arrangements for fixing the level of greenbelts on Main Boulevard Gulberg, Gulshan-e-Ravi, The Mall road, Jail Road, Eden U-turn, Madar-e-Millat Road to Chandi Chowk were entrusted to the PHA.

DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the PHA would begin work in the next few days to lower the level of designated greenbelts.

