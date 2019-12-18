Greener Pakistan,clean air index competition in Multan

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday directed the concerned departments to devise comprehensive plans regarding green Pakistan and clean air index competition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday directed the concerned departments to devise comprehensive plans regarding green Pakistan and clean air index competition.

The DC while presiding over a meeting regarding green and clean index here said that TORs were constituted for competitions among cities about cleaner environment. "Cities performance would be judged on basis of provision of clean drinking water, tree plantation, cleanliness and renovation of parks", he highlighted.

It may be noted that competitions on greener Pakistan and clean index would be held among 12 cities of Punjab in March 2020 and Multan was included in it.

The DC directed officials to ensure wide participation of community in this regard.

The meeting deputed ADC Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad as focal person for green and clean index. ACs Abida Fareed, Shahzad Mahboob, CEO MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officials attended the meeting.