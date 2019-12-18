UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greener Pakistan,clean Air Index Competition In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Greener Pakistan,clean air index competition in Multan

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday directed the concerned departments to devise comprehensive plans regarding green Pakistan and clean air index competition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday directed the concerned departments to devise comprehensive plans regarding green Pakistan and clean air index competition.

The DC while presiding over a meeting regarding green and clean index here said that TORs were constituted for competitions among cities about cleaner environment. "Cities performance would be judged on basis of provision of clean drinking water, tree plantation, cleanliness and renovation of parks", he highlighted.

It may be noted that competitions on greener Pakistan and clean index would be held among 12 cities of Punjab in March 2020 and Multan was included in it.

The DC directed officials to ensure wide participation of community in this regard.

The meeting deputed ADC Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad as focal person for green and clean index. ACs Abida Fareed, Shahzad Mahboob, CEO MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Water Nasir March May 2020

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

6 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete trainin ..

4 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at ye ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

9 minutes ago

35 Kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.