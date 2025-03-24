Greener Punjab Initiative Gains Momentum
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has intensified efforts to make the province greener, with officials
emphasizing large-scale tree plantation to combat environmental challenges.
Speaking at a ceremony here on Monday, Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh
Singh urged people to actively participate in turning Punjab into a greener and more
beautiful province.
He stressed the importance of instilling a culture of plantation across all regions.
Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandiya highlighted the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative introduced by the Punjab chief minister. He encouraged citizens to take responsibility by planting trees and contributing to environmental conservation.
MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid pointed out severe impact of global climate changes on Pakistan, adding that the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to address the issue under the directives of senior authorities.
Special Secretary for the Forest Department Rana Rizwan Kadir announced that over a million saplings would be planted across the province in a single day, with an additional five million saplings planned for cultivation on approximately 7,000 acres of land.
Chief Conservator of Forests Muhammed Nawaz Sandila shared that about 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Rajghat area alone.
Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Aein Memon emphasized that various flowering and other plant species would be introduced, playing a key role in reducing environmental pollution.
Deputy Secretary Tariq Sanawan and Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood were also present.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project
Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..
Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Greener Punjab initiative gains momentum6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 412 minutes ago
-
UoS sets a new benchmark with completion of 2.6 MW solar projects16 minutes ago
-
Beggar,drugs peddler held16 minutes ago
-
Justice Sadaqat calls on AJK President26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police started crackdown on criminals26 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses ANP leader’s petition against terrorist resettlement36 minutes ago
-
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans media talk51 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed56 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed over power theft56 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Parliamentary affairs enacts 39 laws, resolves 94% of public grievances1 hour ago
-
Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan1 hour ago