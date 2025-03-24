Open Menu

Greener Punjab Initiative Gains Momentum

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has intensified efforts to make the province greener, with officials

emphasizing large-scale tree plantation to combat environmental challenges.

Speaking at a ceremony here on Monday, Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh

Singh urged people to actively participate in turning Punjab into a greener and more

beautiful province.

He stressed the importance of instilling a culture of plantation across all regions.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandiya highlighted the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative introduced by the Punjab chief minister. He encouraged citizens to take responsibility by planting trees and contributing to environmental conservation.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid pointed out severe impact of global climate changes on Pakistan, adding that the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to address the issue under the directives of senior authorities.

Special Secretary for the Forest Department Rana Rizwan Kadir announced that over a million saplings would be planted across the province in a single day, with an additional five million saplings planned for cultivation on approximately 7,000 acres of land.

Chief Conservator of Forests Muhammed Nawaz Sandila shared that about 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Rajghat area alone.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Aein Memon emphasized that various flowering and other plant species would be introduced, playing a key role in reducing environmental pollution.

Deputy Secretary Tariq Sanawan and Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood were also present.

