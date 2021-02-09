UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greenery, Neat Environment Leaves Pleasant Effect On Human Lives: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Greenery, neat environment leaves pleasant effect on human lives: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Tuesday appreciated the role of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for highlighting aesthetic beauty as well as beautification of the city.

He said that greenery and neat environment leaves pleasant effects on the temperament, attitude and thinking of the citizens.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the PHA office. MPA Ferdous Rae, DG PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema, and other officers were present on the occasion.

Briefing the commissioner, DG PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema said that PHA was looking after 340 small and big parkas in the city. She said that thousands of saplings have been planted in the parks besides remodeling of different crossings including Hilal-e-Ahmer Chowk, Madni Chowk Samanabad, Satiana Road.

She also informed about setting up a complaint cell, children library in Bagh-e-Jinnah, beautification of canal Rakh branch, functioning of fountains, removing encroachments in green belts etc.

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

2 hours ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

2 hours ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.