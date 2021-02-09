Greenery, neat environment leaves pleasant effect on human lives: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Tuesday appreciated the role of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for highlighting aesthetic beauty as well as beautification of the city.

He said that greenery and neat environment leaves pleasant effects on the temperament, attitude and thinking of the citizens.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the PHA office. MPA Ferdous Rae, DG PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema, and other officers were present on the occasion.

Briefing the commissioner, DG PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema said that PHA was looking after 340 small and big parkas in the city. She said that thousands of saplings have been planted in the parks besides remodeling of different crossings including Hilal-e-Ahmer Chowk, Madni Chowk Samanabad, Satiana Road.

She also informed about setting up a complaint cell, children library in Bagh-e-Jinnah, beautification of canal Rakh branch, functioning of fountains, removing encroachments in green belts etc.