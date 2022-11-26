UrduPoint.com

Greenline Train To Be Restored From December

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Greenline Train between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Lahore from the next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Greenline Train between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Lahore from the next month.

The decision was made in a meeting presided over by PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday.

It was decided that the Greenline Train would be operated as a superior service with two coaches of AC Parlour, five AC business, six AC Standard whereas four to five economy class coaches will also be included.

The minister also directed to reduce time of the train between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate people.

It was decided in the meeting that the best traveling facilities, including quality meal, would be provided in the train.

A separate LCD will be installed with each seat of the AC Parlour compartment.

In a separate meeting, the minister directed to repair track at ML-2 on an urgent basis.

He sought suggestions about restoration of Fareed Express and Pakistan Express in two days and ordered for restoring trains by keeping income in view.

The minister has also called a meeting on the next Saturday to get briefing about composition and revenue of each train.

The minister lauded Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Nasir Khalili for taking actionagainst encroachments in Peshawar division.

