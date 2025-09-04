Greenstar delegation meets KP Health Advisor, announces solarization donation for Daggar Hospital

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A delegation from Greenstar Marketing met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali at his office to express solidarity over the recent flood-related damages in the province.
During the meeting, the delegation announced a donation for the solarization of Daggar Hospital in District Buner.
Prior to the meeting, the Greenstar team visited Buner, where they conducted field visits to various health facilities and carried out a needs assessment survey related to potential donations.
Based on their observations, the delegation decided to activate the Greenstar network in flood-affected areas to support maternal and child health.
As part of this initiative, trained female health workers will conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, educating women on maternal and child health and referring patients to relevant health facilities when needed.
Greenstar representatives also shared that the organization, with support from donor agencies, is establishing clinics in various regions to empower skilled women and enhance access to basic healthcare services at the community level.
Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali appreciated Greenstar’s efforts and emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening the healthcare system, especially during natural disasters when rapid response and resource mobilization are critical.
