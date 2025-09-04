Open Menu

Greenstar Delegation Meets KP Health Advisor, Announces Solarization Donation For Daggar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Greenstar delegation meets KP Health Advisor, announces solarization donation for Daggar Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A delegation from Greenstar Marketing met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali at his office to express solidarity over the recent flood-related damages in the province.

During the meeting, the delegation announced a donation for the solarization of Daggar Hospital in District Buner.

Prior to the meeting, the Greenstar team visited Buner, where they conducted field visits to various health facilities and carried out a needs assessment survey related to potential donations.

Based on their observations, the delegation decided to activate the Greenstar network in flood-affected areas to support maternal and child health.

As part of this initiative, trained female health workers will conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, educating women on maternal and child health and referring patients to relevant health facilities when needed.

Greenstar representatives also shared that the organization, with support from donor agencies, is establishing clinics in various regions to empower skilled women and enhance access to basic healthcare services at the community level.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali appreciated Greenstar’s efforts and emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening the healthcare system, especially during natural disasters when rapid response and resource mobilization are critical.

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

16 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

16 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

16 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan