Greenstar inaugurates first of its 200 clinics under SEW-KFW grant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Greenstar Social Marketing celebrated a significant achievement with the inauguration of the first clinic under the SEW-KFW grant in Ladha Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A Greenstar press release on Tuesday said the clinic, which will serve a catchment population of 600 households, is the first of 400 planned clinics in Pakistan, with 200 to be established by Greenstar.

The inauguration was attended by a delegation from KFW, including Mr. Patric Rudolf, Head of the Division Health and Social Protection, Ms. Anna Brezenki, Senior Specialist Health and Development Sector Germany, and Dr. Masuma Zaidi, Senior Sector Specialist KFW Pakistan.

Local key opinion leaders, Dr. Ikramullah Khan (ADG Health and focal person for SEW-KPK), the District Health Officer Haripur Dr Syed Nasir Shah, and community members also attended the event.

This event highlighted the exemplary collaboration between Greenstar, KFW, local health authorities, and the community. The clinic aims at providing essential Primary healthcare services to improve health outcomes and access to quality care in the region. Providers at the clinic are trained not only in clinical skills but also in social entrepreneurship, enabling them to sustain clinic operations independently.

The presence of Dr. Aziz Ur Rab, Fawad Shamim, Dr. Haroon, and the KPK operational team demonstrated Greenstar’s commitment to the cause and the responsible utilization of funds, reinforcing their longstanding partnership with KFW.