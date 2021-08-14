UrduPoint.com

Greenstar Plants Saplings To Celebrate Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) Peshawar in collaboration with Forestry Department, is conducting a massive tree plantation campaign across the province on the eve of Independence Day on Saturday.

The initiative is undertaken by contributing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for clean and green Pakistan. Under the leadership of its CEO Dr Syed Aziz Ur Rab, the GSM will plant thousands of saplings across the country with the support of its provincial teams. The provincial team of GSM has initiated a month-long campaign commencing from Peshawar and planted 300 saplings in one day.

The campaign would be stretched to all the districts of KP.

More Stories From Pakistan

