Grenade Attack Leaves Child Dead, Six Injured In Mohmand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A grenade attack on a house in Mohmand district on Friday left a child dead and six others including women injured.

Police said the incident occurred in Char Gali area of tehsil Ambar Utmankhel where a grenade was thrown in a house owned by Maulana Muhammad aka Machine Mulla.

The blast left a child dead and injured six others including the women.

The injured were shifted to Khar Hospital in Bajaur. Soon after the incident police reached the area and started an investigation. Area people, on the occasion demanded a complete and thorough probe into the incident.

APP/vak

