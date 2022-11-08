UrduPoint.com

Grenade Attack Left Five Injured In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :At least five people, including two local tribal elders, were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack that occurred in Khuzdar district of Balochsitan.

"Five people were injured when a grenade was lobbed at a vehicle by unidentified miscreants in Khuzdar district," police sources said.

Referring to an initial probe into the incident, they said that the incident occurred when a vehicle of tribal elders Abdul Ghani Bangulzai and Abdul Latif Shahwani was passing by on the Sultan Ibrahim Road at Chamrok.

"The injured were shifted to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital for treatment," police further said, adding that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of the culprits.

