Grenade attack on a house, no casualties reported: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A grenade attack on a house within the limits of Sarband Police Station by unidentified persons with no casualties reported, an official of the Police Control confirmed here on Tuesday.

According to detail, some unidentified persons hurled a grenade at Gul Ahmed Afridi's house, situated near Ring Road in the jurisdiction of the Sarband Police Station wherein the house of Gul Ahmed Afridi was partially damaged in the attack and no casualties reported, the official said.

When contacted, the official of the Sarband Police Station also confirmed the incident of the Grenade attack on one contractor by profession Gul Ahmed Afridi. He said the incident of extortion seems to be personal.

The official disclosed that unidentified persons kept a grenade and some explosives near his house in April, last as well. Police teams rushed to the spot and have started investigation to nib the miscreants involved in the Grenade attack.