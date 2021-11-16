UrduPoint.com

Grenade Attack On Jirga Leaves Five Injured In South Waziristan

Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :At least five people sustained injuries when participants of a tribal jirga were attacked with a hand-grenade by unknown miscreants in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

Police said unknown miscreants hurled a hand-grenade on a tribal jirga, injuring five participants.

The tribal elder Malik Jamil was the prime target of the attack who remained unhurt while his son Shams sustained injures, police said.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while police cordoned off the area and stated investigation.



