Grenade Attack On Police Check Post In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:49 PM

Unknown persons hurled a hand-grenade on Police check-post in southern district of DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown persons hurled a hand-grenade on Police check-post in southern district of DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to details, SHO city Pervez Shah confirmed the incident said that two attackers on a motorbike hurled a hand-grenade at the police check post at 7 a.m however, no loss of life or injury was reported.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene while taking advantage of messy traffic and crowd of school children in the bazar, SHO added.

He said that CCTV footage of the incident was taken in which the alleged motorcyclists could be seen.

Pervez said that police had started a search operation in the area, while efforts were being made to identify the attacked through CCTV footage.

More Stories From Pakistan

