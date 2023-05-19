Grenade attack on police van claims one life, injure 22 in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A passerby was killed and 22 people including two cops were injured in a grenade attack on a police van and followed by an exchange of fire between the police and terrorists in the Tank on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van was targeted opposite the side of 'Dr Muhammad Amin Clinic' on Bannu Road in the precincts of the City police station. Two motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade into the front seat of the vehicle of Inspector Sharif Ullah Kundi which was thrown out of the vehicle by the Driver of the van, Constable Afnan however it got blasted.

As a result, two constable Afnan, constable Jameel and 20 civilians sustained wounds however Inspector Sharif Ullah Kundi remained safe while the terrorist escaped from the scene. The rider-squad of the police followed the terrorists and an exchange of fire happened in the Golden Market area between the police and the terrorists. In the fire exchange, one terrorist identified as Umair son of Hanif Khan resident of Kirri Haider was killed while his accomplice managed to escape. A passerby namely Misbah Uddin son of Nekbkaht Shah resident of Peeran Kot also got injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

The injured and the body were shifted to the District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Tank by the rescue teams.

Later, the seriously injured constable Jameel was shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police led by senior officers reached the site and started a search operation.

The injured civilians included Muhammad Alam son of Saad Ullah resident of Maghzai, Nemat Ullah son of Akram Khan resident of Shah Alam, Nazar Gul son of Gul Zar Deen resident of Kirri Shah Noor, Hazrat Ullah son of Akram resident of Gandi Shekhan, Abdul Rehman son of Haji Khoza Khan resident of Tatour, Akhtar Khan son of Tehsildar resident of Waran, Habib ur Rehman son of Gul Amin resident of Dheri Abakhel, Ahmad son of Meerat Khan resident of Zam Qila, Rizwan son of Baqi Gul reisent of Umar Khankley, Kila khan son of Gulbaz resident of Babar Mulakhel, Abdul Latif son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Hathala, Ayan Khan son of Barkat Ullah resident of Durki, Abdulsalam son of Momin Khan resident of Pathankot, Muhammad Husnain son of Muhammad Akram resident of Touran, Riaz Khan son of Naseer resident of Mohallah Mehsudan, Ehsan Ullah son of Abdul Razaq resident of Waran, Adam Khan son of Safdar Khan resident of Lakki Machankhel, Saleem Ullah son of Atta Ullah resident of Kirri Marooti, Abdul Khaliq son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Durki, Khana Gul son of Akram resident of Girni Sheikhan.

Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed along with officers of security forces and Tank police visited DHQ Tank to enquire about the health of all injured persons. He also directed the hospital management to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to all injured.