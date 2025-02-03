Greyhound derby championship held at UAF

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged Rana Manzoor Khan/Raja Rustam Khan Memorial Greyhound Derby Championship at UAF Tent Pegging Ground which remained a centre of attraction for greyhound lovers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged Rana Manzoor Khan/Raja Rustam Khan Memorial Greyhound Derby Championship at UAF Tent Pegging Ground which remained a centre of attraction for greyhound lovers.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said the university is considered the custodian of rural culture and the derby was arranged to present golden moments of rural culture before the participants.

He said that such competitions not only provide entertainment opportunities but also strengthen the ties between farmers and agricultural scientists.

He said that being the first agricultural institution of the subcontinent, UAF is taking all possible steps to address the agrarian problems.

By bringing modern agricultural technology at the doorsteps of farming community, the dream of economic development can be fulfilled and food security would also be ensured, he added.

Dr. Haroon Zaman and Dr Shahid Ibni Zamir also spoke on the occasion.