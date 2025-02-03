Greyhound Derby Championship Held At UAF
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged Rana Manzoor Khan/Raja Rustam Khan Memorial Greyhound Derby Championship at UAF Tent Pegging Ground which remained a centre of attraction for greyhound lovers
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged Rana Manzoor Khan/Raja Rustam Khan Memorial Greyhound Derby Championship at UAF Tent Pegging Ground which remained a centre of attraction for greyhound lovers.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said the university is considered the custodian of rural culture and the derby was arranged to present golden moments of rural culture before the participants.
He said that such competitions not only provide entertainment opportunities but also strengthen the ties between farmers and agricultural scientists.
He said that being the first agricultural institution of the subcontinent, UAF is taking all possible steps to address the agrarian problems.
By bringing modern agricultural technology at the doorsteps of farming community, the dream of economic development can be fulfilled and food security would also be ensured, he added.
Dr. Haroon Zaman and Dr Shahid Ibni Zamir also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive7 minutes ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up8 minutes ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal12 minutes ago
-
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS10 minutes ago
-
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand10 minutes ago
-
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign10 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election10 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in Jamrud polio attack, honored at funeral10 minutes ago
-
PTI promotes culture of uncivilized language: Musadik5 minutes ago
-
AJK President and Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor discuss the current national and regional political situation5 minutes ago
-
India supporting defunct org. for disrupting peace in Balochistan: Khawaja Muhammad Asif6 minutes ago