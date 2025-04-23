Open Menu

GRF Chief, SSUET Chancellor Discuss Collaborative Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Global Relief Foundation Chief Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami held a meeting with the Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan to discuss issues of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Global Relief Foundation Chief Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami held a meeting with the Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed a keen interest in exploring collaborative opportunities that could enhance community training and development programs. Sami extended an invitation to Chancellor Akbar to visit Faizan e Madina, emphasizing the fruitful possibilities of partnership in various fields.

“We are focusing on training initiatives because in today’s society, we have highly qualified individuals but they lack awareness of the ethical frameworks of Islamic society,” Sami explained.

Sami highlighted the successful environmental initiative of his organization, mentioning the plantation of trees in 150 parks across Karachi.

He proposed to expand this initiative by growing 10,000 plants at Sir Syed University's new campus, in August 2026, aiming to plant an additional 20,000 neem trees in Karachi.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan reiterated the institution's commitment to academic excellence and personal development. He expressed appreciation for the outreach efforts of Dawat e Islami, acknowledging the necessity of such initiatives in the community.

The discussion underscored the shared values of both leaders in working towards peace and serving humanity while promoting Islamic goals and objectives. The meeting concluded with a positive outlook on future engagements aimed at nurturing talent and supporting those in need through collective efforts.

