Grid Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri inaugurates 11 KV Feeder in Malaguri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Allama Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday visited Malaguri District, Khyber Tehsil and inaugurated the 11 KV Marble Chowk Feeder at Warsak Grid Station on Saturday.

XEN Abdul Tawab, SDOs Arif and Bilal, Haji Khan Mir Malaguri, District Khyber Zakat Committee Chairman Haji Ehsanullah Junaidi, Malik Haji Manan Malaguri, Malik Haji Fazal Malaguri, Islamuddin Sheikh, Nawaz Qadri, WAPDA officials and a large number of Mallaguri factory owners and local leaders were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the feeder, the Federal Minister said industry is important for the economy of any country.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various steps are being taken to strengthen the industry in the country and the provision of facilities to the industry is being made possible.

He said, preference is being given because not only prosperity would come to the region but also benefit the national economy through opening of industries.

Mallaguri marble factories supply marble to different parts of the country, so Mallaguri marble industry was facing power problem for which Malaguri marble industry at Warsak Grade Station, the feeder has been inaugurated which would benefit the owners of Malagori Marble Industry and Factories and provide employment opportunities to the people.

The owners of Mallaguri Marble Factories expressed happiness over the new feeder and thanked Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri for ensuring quick relief in terms of provision of electricity.