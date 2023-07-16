Grid station inagurated in Bhagtanwala

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :board of Directors Faislabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chairman Malik Tehsin Awan on Sunday inaugurated 132-KV grid station in Bhagtanwala.

Member National Assembly Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Gas and Energy Chudhry Hamid Hameed were the chief guests.

Malik Tehsin Awan said a new transformer of MVA 20/26 had also been installed on the grid to expedite capacity and capability. He added that after the new grid six new feeders would be established and 8,000 connections would be given to people.

Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had solved the electricity problem on a top priority.

Hamid Hameed, while addressing the ceremony, said the government was striving hard to bring about a revolution in power and agriculture sectors.

General Manager Fesco Rana Ayoub, Director Muhammad Ali Ranjha, SE Abrar Ahmed,and others were also present.