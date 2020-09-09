UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grids To Be Upgraded For Providing Uninterrupted Power Supply: Fesco

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Grids to be upgraded for providing uninterrupted power supply: Fesco

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Arshad Muneer on Wednesday said that capacity of grid stations would be enhanced to provide uninterrupted power supply during the winter.

Addressing a meeting, he said the company had set its priorities to provide quality service to its consumers. In this connection, electricity related complaints would be redressed on top priority basis.

He said that control rooms and panel rooms of all grids should be in working condition in addition to balancing overloaded power transformers before the winter.

General Manager Operation Khalid Javaid and Superintending Engineer Muhammad Amir briefed the CEO and said that three new grid stations would be constructed at Isa Khail, Mittha Tiwana and Joran Kalan.

Chief Commercial Officer Ehsan Elahi, SE GSO Amir Pannu, SE GSC Muhammad Ashiq,Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and Additional Director Tahir Sheikhwere also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company All Top

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

11 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

21 minutes ago

Infrastructure to be Australia's economic "savior" ..

6 minutes ago

Tractor-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Kh ..

6 minutes ago

UNHCR Ready to Provide Necessary Aid After Massive ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Launches Phase 3 of Post-Registration Trial ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.