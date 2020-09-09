Grids to be upgraded for providing uninterrupted power supply: Fesco

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Arshad Muneer on Wednesday said that capacity of grid stations would be enhanced to provide uninterrupted power supply during the winter.

Addressing a meeting, he said the company had set its priorities to provide quality service to its consumers. In this connection, electricity related complaints would be redressed on top priority basis.

He said that control rooms and panel rooms of all grids should be in working condition in addition to balancing overloaded power transformers before the winter.

General Manager Operation Khalid Javaid and Superintending Engineer Muhammad Amir briefed the CEO and said that three new grid stations would be constructed at Isa Khail, Mittha Tiwana and Joran Kalan.

Chief Commercial Officer Ehsan Elahi, SE GSO Amir Pannu, SE GSC Muhammad Ashiq,Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and Additional Director Tahir Sheikhwere also present.