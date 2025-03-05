Grief prevails in Bannu after two blasts as police expands investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Grief and sorrow prevailed in Bannu district after killing of 10 innocent citizens and 16 injured during two suicide attacks by the Fitna Alkhwarj on Tuesday night.

The people are coming to the residences of the victims and are offering Fateha.

The attack on Fitnaal Khwaraj on Tuesday night was foiled by security forces, killing all six terrorists.

According to security sources, the terrorists had tried to enter Bannu cantt after Iftar, however, security forces foiled their nefarious attempt.

In fear, the terrorists rammed their two explosive-laden vehicles into the outside wall of Bannu cantt. The explosions caused damage to the nearby mosque and a house, causing casualties.

Six Fitnaal Khwaraj were killed by security forces in different entry points and encircled the other Khwaraj.

The people of all walks of life highly condemned the attack during Ramzan ul Mubarak and termed it a cowardly act.

The funeral prayers of the civilians were offered and laid to rest at their respective graveyards.