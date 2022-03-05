UrduPoint.com

Grief, Sorrow In Qissa Khwani Bazzar As Funeral Prayers Of Blast Victims Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Grief, sorrow in Qissa Khwani bazzar as funeral prayers of blast victims offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The yesterday powerful suicide blast in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar has grieved Peshawarties coming to the residences of victims and are offering Fateha for eternal peace of the departed souls.

People of every walks of life including relatives and well wishers are coming to the residences of the blast victims at Qissa Khwani and Kocha Risaldar to express their deep condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and are offering Fateha.

An atmosphere of grief and sorrow is prevailed in Qissa Khwani and Kocha Risaldar where 57 worshipers were killed and nearly 200 injured in a deadly suicide attack during Friday congregation inside a mosque.

Funeral prayers of the victims including constable Jamil Khan were held in Peshawar and their native areas.

The people, civil society and politicians strongly condemned the suicide attack on peaceful worshipers and demanded arrest of the perpetrators.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, Higher education Minister Kamran Bangash and Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and inquired after health of injured.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has constituted a joint investigation team to probe the deadly attack. Senior officials of Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad and Local Police are members of the investigation team The team has collected evidences from site of the explosion and started recorded statements of eye witnesses besides expanded circles of investigation.

