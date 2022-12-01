UrduPoint.com

Grievances Cell Chairman Promises Swift Relief At Grassroots Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Grievances Cell chairman promises swift relief at grassroots level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Grievances Cell Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan has said that no lapse will be tolerated in delivery of swift justice at grassroots level.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chairman Grievances Cell, here on Thursday. Director Grievances Cell Athar Ali Khan and other officers including District Chairman Grievances Cell also participated in the meeting.

Zubair Ahmed told the meeting that complaints received by the cell were being addressed promptly with the help of the institutions concerned.

He said the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) revolved around the public service. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had always worked for the public and numerous welfare projects during his tenure in government and been launched, he added.

The Grievances Cell chairman said all officials of district grievances cell Punjab were cooperating with the local administration regarding anti-smog, drug prevention and price control.

