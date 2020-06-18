UrduPoint.com
'Grievances Of Balochistan To Be Addressed On Priority Basis': Haleem Adil Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:20 PM

'Grievances of Balochistan to be addressed on priority basis': Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday reiterated his government's commitment that it will address all issues relating to Balochistan development on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday reiterated his government's commitment that it will address all issues relating to Balochistan development on priority basis.

Talking to a private news channel, Haleem Adil Sheikh assured that all the grievances of the people of Balochistan would be resolved by devising a comprehensive strategy.

He said there are lot of development with regard to Balochistan issues and soon the PTI government will fulfill all its promises which it had made with people of the province.

He said his government would settle all ongoing matters with BNP-M through talks and they would be back soon.

Replying to a question regarding to Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Karachi, he said the Federal government has given more aid to Sindh than any other province.

Under Ehsaas Emergency program federal government had distributed around 60 billion among 50 lakh Sindhi people as PM Imran Khan was highly focused on the problems of Sindh, which were ignored by PPP leaders and PM was personally monitoring the situation of Sindh.

He criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for doing nothing to improve the situation of Sindh, particularly Karachi.

He said Karachi is the heart of Pakistan as it represents people of different ethnicities. "But we have to bring hope back to the city", he assured.

