Grim Human Rights Statistics Expose India’s Normalcy Mantra In IIOJK Post-2019
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Worse human rights violations and an surge in terror activities continue unabated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fully contradicting the Indian government’s claims of normalcy following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.
According to data compiled by Kashmir Media Service, 955 Kashmiris have been killed since 2019, including 18 women and 31 teenagers. Custodial killings and fake encounters account for 251 deaths, while 2,480 individuals have been tortured or critically injured. Over 25,591 arrests have been made, and 1,127 properties, including houses and shops, have been set on fire.
Additionally, 72 women were widowed, 199 children orphaned, and 145 women were gang-raped or molested.
The crackdown has also led to the attachment of 326 properties and the suspension or termination of 198 employees. A staggering 20,869 cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) have further militarized life in the territory.
Rights groups have condemned the Indian government’s actions, describing them as influenced by Israeli military tactics. Observers liken the current scenario to the oppressive gulag prison system of the Soviet era, highlighting the severe restrictions on Kashmiris’ fundamental rights.
They urged international community to take notice of the situation and ensure accountability for India’s human rights violations in the occupied territory.
Recent Stories
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU creates enabling environment for int'l students: VC8 minutes ago
-
Grim human rights statistics expose India’s normalcy mantra in IIOJK post-20198 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle, other valuables snatched from two persons8 minutes ago
-
Wildlife officers visits Togh Mangara Park to review facilities27 minutes ago
-
Chairperson, CMSMD briefed about law, order situation in city37 minutes ago
-
Snowfall Predicted in IIOJK from Jan, 29: Kashmir weather to remain erratic until Feb, 537 minutes ago
-
DC holds “Khuli Kachehri” in Wahndo to resolve people’s issue on prompt basis38 minutes ago
-
Youth killed,four injured2 hours ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalists Association2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Muzaffar Warsi observed2 hours ago
-
Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" launched2 hours ago
-
PM directs developing Islamabad as a model for healthcare facilities3 hours ago