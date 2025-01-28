Grim human rights statistics expose India’s normalcy mantra in IIOJK post-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Worse human rights violations and an surge in terror activities continue unabated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fully contradicting the Indian government’s claims of normalcy following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

According to data compiled by Kashmir Media Service, 955 Kashmiris have been killed since 2019, including 18 women and 31 teenagers. Custodial killings and fake encounters account for 251 deaths, while 2,480 individuals have been tortured or critically injured. Over 25,591 arrests have been made, and 1,127 properties, including houses and shops, have been set on fire.

Additionally, 72 women were widowed, 199 children orphaned, and 145 women were gang-raped or molested.

The crackdown has also led to the attachment of 326 properties and the suspension or termination of 198 employees. A staggering 20,869 cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) have further militarized life in the territory.

Rights groups have condemned the Indian government’s actions, describing them as influenced by Israeli military tactics. Observers liken the current scenario to the oppressive gulag prison system of the Soviet era, highlighting the severe restrictions on Kashmiris’ fundamental rights.

They urged international community to take notice of the situation and ensure accountability for India’s human rights violations in the occupied territory.