Grinding unit penalized for preparing adulterated red chili powder

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 120 kilogram adulterated red chili powder and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the owner of the grinding unit in Burewala on Tuesday.

During an inspection of a chili grinding unit at Jamal City Plaza in the heart of Burewala city, PFA team found that the red chili powder was prepared by mixing poor quality red colour and chemicals.

PFA officials imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the owner of the grinding unit and threw the adulterated red chili into a canal.

PFA team also found insects and poor cleanliness conditions and asked the owner to set things right.

PFA officials said that adulterated red chili tainted with chemicals can cause stomach and liver diseases and pledged to punish the adulterators to discourage the unethical money minting practice.