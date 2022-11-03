Grinding unit sealed, 200kg red chilli, 70kg turmeric seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Director Operations Central Punjab food Authority Sara Looni paid a surprise visit to the district here on Thursday.

She took action against the adulteration mafia and raided a grinding unit in Iqbal town.

The team seized 200kg adulterated red chilli, 70kg turmeric, 2 grinding machines and disposed of both commodities.

The production unit was sealed and cases were registered against the owner.

The team also took action against a snacks unit on Maqbool road and wasted14kg non-traceable elements on the spot. The unit was also sealed.