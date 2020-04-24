UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grinding Unit Sealed, 5,200kg Expired Spices Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:01 PM

Grinding unit sealed, 5,200kg expired spices discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a grinding unit and discarded 5,200kg expired spices here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a grinding unit and discarded 5,200kg expired spices here on Friday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with food safety team raided at AF Foods Grinding unit in Badami Bagh and foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired and contaminated spices to the market. He said that expired spices were being packed in a new packing after changing the expiry dates of the product. The raiding team also observed rats and lizards in the storage area causing the worst condition of hygiene.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body discarded 2,800kg fungus effected expired red chilli powder; 1,200kg cumin and 200kg tamarind powder.

He said the use of expired and tainted spices was injurious to health and causes cancer of stomach and intestines.

According to the Punjab Food Authority laws, the sale of expired food items is a heinous and serious crime, he said, adding that it was compulsory for food business operators (FBOs) to update the record after discarding the expired food.

The director general further said that Punjab's food safety watchdogs would monitor the suspicious activities of the FBOs during the holy month of Ramazan and take strict action against the violators as per law.

The authority will continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeitersand adulterators till complete elimination, he added.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Sale Bagh Market Cancer

Recent Stories

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

35 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.