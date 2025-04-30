Gripped By War Hysteria, India Begins Evacuating Villages Near Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Following the Pahalgam attack, India---- gripped by war hysteria, has begun evacuating villages near the Pakistan-India border.
Sources said that Indian forces have evacuated more villages in the Samba, Kathua, and Akhnoor sectors. Earlier, in the Attari sector, India made announcements from a ‘Gurdwara’ instructing locals to harvest their crops, they said.
They said India has not only blocked hundreds of Pakistani channels to keep its public in darkness and to spread toxic Hindutva propaganda but also blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam false flag attack without providing any evidence.
A large segment of the Indian public is disillusioned with the Modi government's irrational actions and extremism, defense analysts observed.
They said starting a war frenzy without evidence is a clear sign of the Modi government's failure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
34 proclaimed offenders arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered4 minutes ago
-
Gripped by war hysteria, India begins evacuating villages near border4 minutes ago
-
PAF’s swift, timely response compels 4 Indian jets to retreat14 minutes ago
-
Two brothers murdered in dacoity bid14 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakhstan university heads vow to strengthen collaboration14 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 133,200 cusecs water34 minutes ago
-
Weather system brings hope for heat-weary people; rain predicted from May 1 to 434 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug pusher, recover heroin34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan regions' most suitable market for digital startups, foreign investment: PM44 minutes ago
-
48 tourist destinations out of 87 closed in IIOJK54 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held54 minutes ago