Gripped By War Hysteria, India Begins Evacuating Villages Near Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Following the Pahalgam attack, India---- gripped by war hysteria, has begun evacuating villages near the Pakistan-India border.

Sources said that Indian forces have evacuated more villages in the Samba, Kathua, and Akhnoor sectors. Earlier, in the Attari sector, India made announcements from a ‘Gurdwara’ instructing locals to harvest their crops, they said.

They said India has not only blocked hundreds of Pakistani channels to keep its public in darkness and to spread toxic Hindutva propaganda but also blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam false flag attack without providing any evidence.

A large segment of the Indian public is disillusioned with the Modi government's irrational actions and extremism, defense analysts observed.

They said starting a war frenzy without evidence is a clear sign of the Modi government's failure.

