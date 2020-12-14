UrduPoint.com
Grisly Dance Of Death, Destruction Continues Unabated In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :With two more Kashmiriis falling to Indian bullets in Poonch district, the grisly dance of death and destruction continues unabated in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Monday, said, more than 250 people have been killed by Indian occupational forces, so far, this year as blood of innocent Kashmiris is flowing continuously for over seven decades in IIOJK.

Over 95,000 Kashmiris have been killed and 110,375 structures destroyed by brutal troops since 1989 in the occupied territory.

Every killing, the report adds, instills new vigour in Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination and they remain steadfast in their quest for freedom, come what may.

The report while saying that fascist India has become an ugly stain on humanity maintained that the killing fields of Kashmir are a challenge to the international community. It added that the grim situation in Jammu and Kashmir demands an urgent intervention of global community as cruel.

