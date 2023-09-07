LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) --:A grizzly bear linked to a woman's death weeks ago in the U.S. state of Montana was killed by officials, authorities said on Wednesday.

"A grizzly bear with a history of conflict with people was euthanized Saturday after breaking into a house near West Yellowstone," said the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a press release.

A homeowner reported a bear with a cub broke through a kitchen window of an occupied home early Saturday morning. Later that evening, staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and local law enforcement captured the cub and shot the adult grizzly due to an immediate public safety threat from the bear's food-conditioned behavior, according to the news release.

"Through genetic analysis and other identifying characteristics, staff confirmed the bear was involved in a fatal attack on a woman near West Yellowstone in July. The bear was also involved in an encounter in Idaho that injured a person near Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho in 2020," it said.

The officials say that grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year.

The woman's death is the 20th grizzly bear fatality recorded in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem since 1892, reported The Billings Gazette, a daily newspaper based in Montana.