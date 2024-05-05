Open Menu

Grocer Arrested After Tainted Herbal Medicine Claims Five Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested the owner of a grocery store after five people, including a woman and her four young daughters, died when they took a herbal medicine for cold and flu.

Police said that Shamim Bibi, 34, w/o Mazhar Ali, of Chak No. 53/5-GB

Killianwala Basti Jammu Garh, Fateh Shah, went to the grocery store owned

by Abdul Wahhab and bought a herbal medicine (Phakki) for the treatment of cold and flu.

After taking the medicine, four-year-old Aqsa Tanvir died on the spot

while the condition of Shamim Bibi and her three daughters, Rukhsana Mazhar, 8,

Muskan Mazhar, 10, and Farzana Mazhar, 5, deteriorated.

They were shifted

to DHQ hospital Sahiwal in a critical condition where they all died.

The area police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan took serious notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to probe the matter and send a report to him at the earliest.

Talking to the media, the CPO expressed grave concern over the tragic incident

and said that forensic evidence was being collected. The bodies have been sent to mortuary for postmortem. A case has been registered against the grocery owner and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

