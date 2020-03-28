Groceries home delivery service opens to ensure social distancing

(@FahadShabbir)

Grocers Association on Saturday announced to launch free home delivery service to enable people observe social distancing guidelines more effectively to check spread of novel coronavirus

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Grocers Association on Saturday announced to launch free home delivery service to enable people observe social distancing guidelines more effectively to check spread of novel coronavirus.

The initiative was taken on the instructions from deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq to contain the virus, said a press release issues here.

Penaflex have been displayed outside shops detailing groceries and phone number. Groceries are now just a phone call away and people can get essential items at home by dialling the phone numbers of shops, the release concluded.