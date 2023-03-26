UrduPoint.com

Grocery Items' Sale Witnesses Peak Ahead Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Grocery items' sale witnesses peak ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :With the holy month of Ramazan, the demand for grocery items had witnessed high where retailers were seen doing brisk business and offering several promotions on various consumer goods at competitive prices to attract more customers.

"Ramazan is considered one of the best sales seasons in which retailers will maintain more stock and get ready early by launching various special offers and promotions, a retailer said while talking to a private news channel.

Housewives are busy with Ramazan shopping, as with the start of the Holy month they cook Sehri-Iftari for family members, said a consumer, adding, we are rushing to markets and shopping marts to purchase necessary kitchen items on discount rates.

"Ramazan is also an appropriate time for brands and other local companies to take advantage of the shift in consumer behaviors, lifestyle habits, and overall mindsets", The shops selling dates and other kitchen items witness an increasing turnout of customers as the month of Ramazan is fast approaching, said a shopkeeper in a grocery store.

The sale of groceries is witnessing high demand in Ramadan as many traders will start offering discount promotions to attract citizens, said a woman at the grocery store, adding, every year we used to purchase groceries one week ahead of Ramazan.

A female consumer at the shopping mall said that the sale of Ramazan groceries has begun in full swing, adding that she had shopped much of her groceries a week before Ramazan begins in order to stock up for Iftar meals.

Another buyer said the quantities of kitchen items we buy are a little more than usual, adding, many consumers prefer to buy in bulk during Ramazan, rather than to make multiple short trips to the mall.

Daily essentials such as rice, pulses, eggs, milk and basic spices have been flying off market shelves and the quantities which people have been purchasing have been higher than usual, the storekeepers added.

C:mon/P:mon/L:gar/E:gar/I:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Business Sale Buy Women Market National University Family Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.