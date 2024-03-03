Open Menu

Grocery Marts, Local Markets Witnesses Rush Of Families Ahead Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) As the holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, like other parts of the country, the twin cities have witnessed a hectic activity of Ramadan shopping where buyers of all age groups were heading towards their nearest grocery marts and markets to buy essential kitchen items.

Sales promotions and subsidized rate kitchen items announced by the government during the holy month of Ramadan are common practices where citizens are taking advantage and rushing to stores to fulfill the needs for preparation of upcoming holy month, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Women citizens alongside their enthusiastic kids are also seen busy in choosing Ramadan related food items, said a worker in a grocery store.

Retailers and shopping complexes across the country have started to get ready for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, making several promotions and offers of different consumer goods at competitive prices to attract more customers, said another citizen.

Many consumers are keen to buy their essentials ahead of the month especially when it comes to nuts, juices, dried fruits, and frozen and canned items to avoid rush hours during the month while delaying the purchases of fresh meat, poultry, and vegetables until needed, said another family.

Ramadan was around the corner and he had khajla and pheni on top of his shopping list for his family, said another citizen.

A vendor said that the top-selling items in the month of Ramadan are khajla, pheni and chickpeas as people prefer to eat these in sehri and iftar.

Moreover, a family expressed concern that during Ramadan, some businesses are there that always want to make extra profit by hoarding the essentials and raising their prices. The government must pay special attention to it, the family demanded.

