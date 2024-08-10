Grocery shop gutted after it catches fire due to short circuit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) A grocery shop was gutted after it caught fire due to a short circuit near Hafizabad Dhanote road Kahror Pacca here Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about fire into a grocery shop near Hafizabad due to a short circuit.

The teams rushed to the spot and engulfed the fire within a short time period. The grocery items and fridge are gutted with an estimated loss of Rs 3,00,000. Two Rescue vehicles participated in controlling fire.