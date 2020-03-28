Grocery shops to remain close after 5pm: DC Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directives by Sindh Government, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Saturday ordered all the grocery stores and food shops to operate between 8am and 5pm.

Expressing his concern over the apathetic attitude of some people towards the pandemic, the DC said people would have to understand the gravity of the ongoing situation adding that the government earlier decided to close shops from 8am to 8pm but people started taking undue advantage of the decision and kept on roaming here, now the grocery shops would not operate after 5pm, he said.

He directed the district Police to implement the orders.