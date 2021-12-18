Grocery store gutted in sialkot

Commodities and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were damaged when fire broke out in a grocery store at Main Bazaar, Sambarial

A spokesperson for the rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that fire brokeout in a grocery store due to short circuiting.

However, three fire tenders of the Rescue-1122 extinguished the fire.