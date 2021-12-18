UrduPoint.com

Grocery Store Gutted In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:16 PM

Grocery store gutted in sialkot

Commodities and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were damaged when fire broke out in a grocery store at Main Bazaar, Sambarial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Commodities and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were damaged when fire broke out in a grocery store at Main Bazaar, Sambarial.

A spokesperson for the rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that fire brokeout in a grocery store due to short circuiting.

However, three fire tenders of the Rescue-1122 extinguished the fire.

