FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Unidentified men shot dead the owner of a grocery store in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said that Mian Shahid Ameen was running a grocery store in Siddique Abad where unidentified men, exchanged harsh words with him and later shot him dead.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.